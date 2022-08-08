Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday

We are going to have clear/hazy skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around later on tonight, primarily along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the Hi-Line and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be hot again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as one disturbance leaves our area and as another weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday.

It is also going to continue to be hot on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be slightly cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.