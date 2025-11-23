Mostly dry and breezy tonight

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was mostly dry today, except for very low-end chances for a few sprinkles underneath the chinook arch across the Rocky Mountain Front. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 30s to 40s. Gusty conditions continue along the Rocky Mountain Front and foothills tonight and Sunday.

Precipitation is on the way for Sunday thanks to Westerly flow aloft. Light precipitation is expected along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Precipitation increases through Sunday afternoon and evening before the arrival of a cold front late Sunday night through early Monday morning. This will bring better chances for scattered to widespread rain/snow showers across the region.

Expect high temperatures in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

More gusty winds are expected across the region Monday, with the strongest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front. Mountain snow and lower elevation rain/snow continue periodically throughout the day Monday, winding down early Tuesday morning.

Northwest flow aloft will bring a few additional rounds of light mountain snow and lower elevation rain/snow through Thanksgiving Week. Temperatures are also expected to cool to near to below averages by mid-week. At this time, another system looks to bring colder temperatures and snow next weekend.

