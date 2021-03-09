Morning snow showers taper off

Good morning!

Many of us in our viewing area are still under Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. due to additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.

We will start to see the clouds break apart though for a mostly sunny afternoon and temperatures warming up to the upper 30s/lower 40s for many.

Tonight, temperatures fall to the teens and lower 20s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow. temperatures warm up to the mid 40s for many with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

We will continue to stay around the after for the next couple of days before we really warm up on Friday and Saturday.

Our next best chance to see some snow will be next Monday.