Mild for all and windy for many on Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. A little bit of snow may also mix in with this rain initially in some lower elevation locations. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight, and it is going to become very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 60 mph are possible), and it is going to become gusty in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 40 mph are possible). It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (mid 20s in northeastern Montana), and in several locations, these low temperatures are going to occur early on tonight, with warming temperatures during the second half of the night.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers around, especially during the morning and especially in locations east of I-15, as tonight’s disturbance continues to impact our area. It is also going to be very windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are expected, and we are going to have widespread gusty to strong winds around tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Mild temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the strongest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around on Friday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Friday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, especially around the Helena area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have cool temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s on Sunday and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Monday. It is also going to be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.