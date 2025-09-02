We have a very good chance to see the northern lights tonight! For more information, head here: https://www.krtv.com/weather/the-northern-lights-may-be-visible-in-montana-monday-night

It has been hazy today, and widespread haze is expected all throughout Montana through at least Wednesday. As we go through tonight, Canadian wildfire smoke will begin to infiltrate northeastern Montana. This smoke will then slowly overspread north-central Montana from northeast to southwest as we go through tomorrow and will stick around through at least Wednesday. This Canadian wildfire smoke will impact the air quality. The air quality will definitely at least be in the “moderate” category or the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, and at times, it may even be unhealthy for everyone. If you are sensitive to smoke in the air, then make sure you limit your time outdoors for the next few days.

Full Forecast:

Mainly sunny, hot, and hazy on Tuesday

Tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Most locations will be dry tonight, but there will be a few isolated showers/storms this evening along the Rocky Mountain Front and near the mountains in central Montana, and there will be a few isolated showers around late tonight in northeastern Montana. Lows tonight will be in the 50s in most locations.

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, with thicker cloud cover the further east in north-central Montana you go. There will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in northeastern Montana tomorrow, while elsewhere, it will be dry, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Around Helena, it will be mainly sunny and mainly dry tomorrow. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There will also be a little breeze around tomorrow evening along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. For a lot of us it will continue to be warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s, but in eastern portions of north-central Montana, it will be cooler as highs are going to be back in the 70s. It will also be a little breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in/around the Little Belts on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Nice weather is expected for the end of the work week as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday and lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Friday. Cooler and more pleasant temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be back in the 70s. On Thursday, it will be breezy in a lot of areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There will also be a little breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and there will be a little breeze around on Saturday.