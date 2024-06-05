Mainly sunny and not as windy on Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of north-central Montana and portions of central Montana until 12pm Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of southeastern Montana from 6am until 6pm Wednesday.

It is going to continue to be windy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible, but the worst of the wind is now over with. The wind will diminish some later tonight, and then the wind tomorrow won’t be as strong as the wind today was. The weakest wind tonight and tomorrow will continue to be in the western and southwestern valleys, including Helena and Townsend, where wind gusts for the most part will be below 30 mph.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with just a couple showers along the Continental Divide. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected from Thursday through Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have little wind and very warm temperatures on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with Saturday being the warmest day of these three days.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with some scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Monday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be a little cooler, but still very warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.