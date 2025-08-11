Mainly sunny and hot Tuesday and Wednesday

It has been gusty today in northeastern Montana and there have been a few isolated showers around as a disturbance has been passing by our area to the north, but overall, it was a pretty nice day today with a mixture of sun and clouds, good air quality, and comfortable temperatures.

Tonight will be a pleasant night with mostly clear skies, lows in the 50s, and just a couple isolated showers around as a disturbance leaves our area and as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. The summer heat that we have been missing out on for most of this summer will briefly return for tomorrow and Wednesday as this upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and highs on Wednesday will be in the 90s and upper 80s.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and almost everyone will be dry, but a couple stray showers/storms are possible later in the day. Wednesday will then be a mainly sunny and dry day. There will also be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

The wind will pick up on Wednesday as a cold front approaches our area. It will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it will be breezy in western and central portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. This wind will elevate the fire danger, but a Red Flag Warning is not expected to be issued for north-central Montana as we still have pretty good soil moisture. Southwestern Montana and the Flathead Reservation is under a FIRE WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday afternoon/evening though as it has been drier there this summer, so there fire danger is much higher.

Cooler air returns for Thursday (thanks to the cold front) as highs are going to be back in the 70s and low to mid 80s (warmest around Helena). We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is also going be less wind on Thursday, but it is still going to be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will feature spectacular weather with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Another disturbance will impact the state on Sunday, so we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s, and there will be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.