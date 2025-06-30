Mainly sunny and hot on Tuesday

We are going to have clear skies tonight and mainly sunny skies tomorrow as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Dry conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow, although a couple stray showers/thunderstorms are possible to the south of Helena tomorrow evening. It will be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and it will be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

The upper-level ridge will begin to shift eastward as we head into Wednesday and Thursday, giving us southwesterly flow aloft, which will allow some monsoonal moisture to begin to work its way into the state. Around Helena, we are going to have increasing clouds on these two days with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours. In north-central Montana, we are going to have increasing clouds on these two days with a few scattered PM showers/storms around on Wednesday and some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally in southern portions of north-central Montana. A couple severe thunderstorms will also be possible on these two days, with damaging winds being the main hazard, so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all!

It will continue to be hot on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s, with the hottest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still very warm as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on the 4th of July (Friday), especially during the afternoon/evening, and on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Neither day will be a wash-out, but this precipitation may occur during some of the 4th of July events, including the parades and fireworks shows, so keep the rain gear handy. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and a mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday.

Cooler temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will warm back up some as we head into Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening.