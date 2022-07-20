Mainly sunny and hot on Thursday

We are going to have clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds in most locations are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Friday as highs are going to range from the mid 70s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the mid 90s in eastern Montana, with most locations topping out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are also expected on Friday.

Seasonable temperatures are then expected this weekend as highs are going to be in in the 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies this weekend with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon and evening. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon and evening.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as this disturbance leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 80s) are then expected on Wednesday.