Mainly mild and dry conditions for the top of the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most of the weekend saw mild and mainly dry conditions. High temperatures today ranged from the 40s to 60s with mainly dry conditions. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s and winds around 5 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20-30 mph mainly in Northern and Northeastern locations.

An upper-level ridge remains in control of the region, continuing the mostly dry conditions and mild, slightly above-average temperatures through Monday. Expect decreasing clouds Monday with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds continue to be breeziest in Northern and Northeastern locations with gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. Areas around Great Falls and Helena will see winds more around 5 to 10 mph.

By Tuesday, an upper-level low associated with a surface cold front will briefly bring a strong surface pressure gradient, leading to widespread windy conditions across the region. A High Wind Warning will be in place for locations around the Rocky Mountain Front during this period. The cold front/upper-level low will also bring primarily mountain precipitation and lower elevation rain Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday.

Friday, temperatures warm up slightly with mostly dry weather towards next weekend. More precipitation looks possible next Sunday.

