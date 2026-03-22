Mainly dry conditions and above average temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures got a bit chillier for North Central Montana Saturday, with high temperatures seen in the 50s and 60s for the region. Expect low temperatures tonight in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph. A cold front pushing south across the region is to blame for the cooler temperatures and areas of rain and snow. The precipitation will end from west to east by this evening.

For Sunday, expect high temperatures in the upper-40s, 50s, and low 60s with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Winds will remain widespread and breezy, around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph before dying out into Monday.

Next week, expect above average temperatures mainly hanging out in the 50s and 60s. The warmest temperatures are expected in SW MT. The next upper-level wave and cold front look to move across the region around Wednesday, bringing a risk for more widespread windy conditions and a chance for precipitation possibly followed by cooler temperatures.

