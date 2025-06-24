Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Tuesday!

After an active weekend of weather with lower elevation rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and well below average temperatures, we had much more pleasant weather today with a mixture of sun and clouds, drier conditions, and warmer temperatures. For a recap of this weekend’s weather, head here: https://www.krtv.com/weather/storm-recap-lower-elevation-rain-mountain-snow-record-cold-high-temperatures-and-a-snowy-wedding

Tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also not going to be as cold tonight as it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are then going to have beautiful weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow’s beautiful weather will stick around for Wednesday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but most locations will continue to remain dry. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Unsettled weather will return to our area for the end of the work week. Thursday will feature the best chance of precipitation as there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A few more showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15 and in the higher elevations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures for the end of the work week will be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This upcoming weekend will feature much nicer weather than what we had this past weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge begins to build back into our area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Early next week will feature lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and hotter temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.