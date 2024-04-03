Increasing clouds with scattered PM showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some other areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the low 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around on Thursday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the I-15 corridor. This precipitation will generally be in the form of rain in locations around and east of I-15, with a mixture of rain and snow expected in locations west of I-15. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Thursday.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around during the day and developing rain/snow (beginning in the Helena area) during the late afternoon and evening as a stronger storm system begins to impact our area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Thursday and Friday, with the temperatures cooling down some over these two days. On Thursday, highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 70s, and on Friday highs are going to range from the low 30s to the upper 60s, with the coolest temperatures on both days along the Rocky Mountain Front and the warmest temperatures on both days in eastern Montana.

Sloppy weather is then expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in complete control of our weather. Snow is likely this weekend in the mountains, and there are going to be areas of snow and rain around this weekend in the lower elevations. There is still a lot of uncertainty on how much of the precipitation will fall as rain versus snow in the lower elevations, so stay tuned to KRTV/KXLH as the week goes on as we fine-tune who will see rain versus snow and how much snow accumulation is possible. Right now, just know that significant snow accumulations are possible in some of the lower elevations in central and western Montana. For those of you in eastern Montana, this should be primarily a rain event. We are also going to have overcast skies this weekend.

It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations (50s in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Monday as this upper-level trough begins to leave our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.