The weather was a lot nicer today than it was yesterday as there was more sunshine, it was drier, it was warmer, and there was a lot less wind. There will be a few showers around this evening in western portions of north-central Montana, but they will taper off as we approach sunset. Tonight, it is going to be mostly clear and mostly dry. A widespread frost/freeze is also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have before you go to bed tonight.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Increasing clouds, a few PM showers, and warmer temperatures on Tuesday

Tomorrow will be warmer than today was as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. The cloud cover is going to increase as we go through tomorrow and there will be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and Wednesday night as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast on Wednesday.

Although there will be some precipitation around the next couple of days, it won’t amount to all that much. A few areas, especially in the higher terrain, may receive up to a half inch of precipitation, but a majority of locations will pick up at most a couple tenths of an inch. In the mountains, light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible through Thursday morning.

Cooler temperatures will briefly return on Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low 60s. There will also be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as Wednesday’s disturbance leaves our area. It will also be a little warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday and the holiday weekend (Saturday through Monday) will feature beautiful weather as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these four days, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Friday and the 70s and low 80s Saturday through Monday. It is also going to be mostly dry on these four days, but some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Monday. The wind will also pick up as we go through the weekend. On Saturday, it is going to be a little breeze as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.