Hotter temperatures for the rest of the week

Due to the cold front that went through our area on Tuesday, a lot of the smoke and haze that has been impacting central and northcentral Montana has been pushed out.

It will be a clear, dry night tonight for most of Montana with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

An upper-level ridge began to move over central and northcentral Montana today and will continue to fully be over the area on Thursday. This will bring mainly sunny and dry conditions for the rest of this week.

We will also have hotter temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Saturday.

Precipitation returns on Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures also return early next week with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.