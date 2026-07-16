Good Morning and Happy Thursday everyone! There are a few areas of fog around this morning, and some of that fog is dense, especially in northeastern Montana, where a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9am Thursday. This fog will quickly burn off once the sun rises.

Outside of the fog, you can expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions this morning. The cloud cover will increase as we go through the afternoon and evening and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana, including around Lewistown and Helena, and in western portions of north-central Montana, including along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into the state.

Here is today's forecast:

Hot with daily chances of PM showers/storms through Saturday

Some of the thunderstorms that develop later on today may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). Heavy rainfall is also possible, which may lead to localized flash flooding, and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Horse Gulch Burn Scar from 2pm Thursday until 12am Friday. If you will be outdoors at all later on today, make sure you keep an eye to the sky!

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. There are also going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night as another wave of monsoonal moisture impacts the state. Tomorrow’s shower/thunderstorm activity will be more widespread than today’s activity. Similar to today, some of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow may be severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. Heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flash flooding, is also possible.

It is going to be hot today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas on both days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be another hot one as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on Saturday may be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or heavy rainfall. Definitely be weather aware if you are going to be outdoors at all on Saturday. Sunday will then feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will cool back down into the 80s for the beginning of next week (Monday and Tuesday), but will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. There are then going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday, generally during the PM hours. On Tuesday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, and on Wednesday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis