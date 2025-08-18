Hot week ahead

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Other than the possible evening shower and thunderstorms, Monday looks to be sunny to mostly sunny with hot temperatures in the low to upper-80s and low-90s.

Winds look to remain in the 5-15 mph range with up to 30 mph wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front briefly towards the evening.
The upper-level ridge will keep building in the beginning of the week, which will help bring the hottest temperatures to the region Tuesday and Wednesday (90s).

The upper-level ridge looks to break down on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front.

This cold front will help bring cool down hot temperatures back to near or slightly below normal through next weekend in the 70s and 80s.

