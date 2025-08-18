Hot week ahead

WATCH THE FORECAST VIDEO:

Hot temperatures coming up

Other than the possible evening shower and thunderstorms, Monday looks to be sunny to mostly sunny with hot temperatures in the low to upper-80s and low-90s.

Winds look to remain in the 5-15 mph range with up to 30 mph wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front briefly towards the evening.

The upper-level ridge will keep building in the beginning of the week, which will help bring the hottest temperatures to the region Tuesday and Wednesday (90s).

The upper-level ridge looks to break down on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front.

This cold front will help bring cool down hot temperatures back to near or slightly below normal through next weekend in the 70s and 80s.

