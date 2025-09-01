Hot and hazy conditions coming up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures trended hotter today than what was seen in the last few days or so. High temperatures were observed in the mid to upper-80s and low-90s with sunny skies and increasing hazy conditions. Winds will remain on the lighter side tonight around 5 to 10 mph how. Expect overnight low temperatures in the low to upper-50s with partly cloudy skies.

Due to southwest upper-level flow, expect more widespread hazy and smoky conditions across much of the region this evening through Monday due to regional wildfires. Air quality looks to push up into the moderate zone for most areas.

There is an upper-level ridge that is continuing to reside over North Central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. This is the reason for the above-average/hot temperatures and mostly dry weather. This upper-level ridge will remain over region on Monday, pushing temperatures to warm up further. Expect high temperatures tomorrow in the mid to upper-80s and low-90s once again, with mostly sunny skies.

On Tuesday the upper-level ridge remains with a strong northwest flow aloft. This will cool temperatures down a few degrees along the Hi-line with above average temperatures for the rest of the region. Also, due to the northwest flow aloft, there is the potential for very isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Due to the hot temperatures on Tuesday combined with the northwest flow aloft, there is also the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday through Friday, the upper-level ridge remains over the region with continued strong northwest flow aloft. This will cool temperatures down a bit more, but they will remain above seasonal averages each day from Wednesday through Friday. Due to the northwest flow aloft, there will be isolated showers each day during the period too. On Saturday the upper-level ridge remains over the area with weak upper-level flow. This will keep warm temperatures around with mostly dry weather.

