High Fire Danger on Friday

In eastern and east-central Montana, there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around before midnight tonight, and then there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around after midnight tonight. There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11pm tonight for parts of eastern and east-central Montana as some of the thunderstorms that develop this evening and early tonight may be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and/or brief heavy rainfall.

In western and west-central Montana, mostly clear skies and dry conditions are expected tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and it is going to be mild tonight in eastern Montana as lows are going to be in the mid 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected this evening in central Montana and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a touch cooler than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in central Montana and the low to mid 90s in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy/windy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9pm tomorrow for most of the state as high fire danger is expected since it is going to be very warm, dry, and breezy.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions for most of next week. It is also going to continue to be very warm/hot this weekend and next week as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, although some upper 90s are possible on Monday. It is also going to be a little breezy in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Smoky/hazy skies are also expected for the foreseeable future in all of Montana due to wildfires burning locally and regionally. With this smoke/haze in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors.