Heating up for the rest of the week

Good Morning and Happy Wednesday! It is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny and mainly dry today. Around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy today and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally to the south and east of downtown. It is also going to continue to be hazy today, with the thickest haze expected in the western half of the state. This haze will reduce the visibility, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected as the air quality should generally be in the “good” or “moderate” categories.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. The temperatures will continue to warm up tomorrow and it will be a hot day as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. It will also continue to be hazy tomorrow, with the haze increasing as we go through the day.

The upper-level ridge over the southwestern U.S. will really strengthen as we head into Friday and this weekend. On these three days, it is going to be very hot as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s, and a few locations may set new daily record high temperatures. It is also going to be sunny and mainly dry on these three days, just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around in the southern half of the state.

The wind will increase for Friday and this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind coupled with the hot temperatures, dry conditions, and low relative humidity will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

The sunny, hot, and dry weather will continue early next week as the upper-level ridge remains in complete control of our weather. The wind will also weaken early next week as there is just going to be a little breeze around.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis