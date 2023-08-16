Heat wave continues through Friday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana until 12am Friday and for north-central Montana from 12pm Thursday until 12am Friday. In western Montana, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s tomorrow and Friday, while in north-central Montana, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s on Thursday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 12pm Thursday to 10pm/12am Thursday night for a lot of western Montana and part of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. Critical fire weather conditions are possible due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 12pm to 10pm Wednesday and Thursday for the Flathead Reservation. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

For tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies prior to midnight and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies after midnight as a cold front begins to pass through our area. For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine once again, although there will be some cloud cover in eastern Montana during the morning. Widespread haze is also expected tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be a bit breezy in north-central Montana after midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy tomorrow around the Helena area as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible, and it is going to be gusty tomorrow in eastern Montana as wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Mild temperatures are in the forecast for tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is then going to be very hot again tomorrow around the Helena area as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. In north-central Montana, it is going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

It is then going to be very hot again on Thursday for everyone as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s, and some locations will set a new record high temperature on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Lots of sunshine, widespread haze, and mainly dry conditions are also expected on Thursday.

On Friday, it is still going to be hot, but it will be a little cooler than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains.

Cooler, cloudier, and wetter weather is then expected this weekend and on Monday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. It is going to be cooler on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be cloudier on these three days as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. There are also going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on these three days, especially during the PM hours, so it will be wetter as well.