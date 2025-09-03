WEATHER DISCUSSION: Today will be hot and dry for most areas, with temperatures expected in the low to upper-80s and low-90s along with sunny/mostly sunny skies. Northeastern portions of the state will see high temperatures mainly in the low to upper-70s with mostly cloudy skies.

WATCH THE FORECAST VIDEO:

Hazy and smoky conditions impact region

All areas will experience hazy conditions and areas of smoke today and tonight, this being the biggest impact to the forecast. There is a concern that this could be the worst day for air quality across North Central and Central Montana.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies for most of the region and mostly cloudy skies for some Northern and Northeastern portions of the state.

Low temperatures are expected in the cooler low to upper-50s tonight with winds around 5 to 10 mph that will begin to increase tomorrow morning.

A cold front pushes through this afternoon into Thursday morning. Along with continued haze and smoke tomorrow, expect widespread gusty winds to hit the forecast.

The strongest winds are expected in Northeastern Montana. The main concern with these winds will be impacts to firefighting operations. Expect wind gusts from 30 mph-50 mph that will later die down during the overnight hours.

An upper-level ridge remains over the region with continued strong northwest flow aloft. This will cool temperatures down more, into the low to upper-60s and low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Due to the northwest flow aloft, there will be some chances of isolated showers.

On Saturday the upper-level ridge remains over the area with weak upper-level flow. A trough continues to weaken the ridge off to the west, but high pressure continues into the weekend. This means that temperatures gradually warm up Saturday and Sunday into the lower 80s.

Sunday into Monday, a trough approaches the Pacific NW coast and may be our next chance for precipitation across the region.

