Gusty winds tonight as temperatures cool back down to average

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures warm back above average today before the next disturbance moves in tonight. Expect increasing clouds tonight with low temperatures in the low to upper-20s in North Central, some temperatures in the teens possible in more western locations.

A high amplitude ridge of high pressure remains near the west coast while large scale troughing of low pressure gradually broadens across Canada. This will maintain an unusually strong northerly flow aloft across MT with multiple shortwave disturbances cascading southward across the region through the middle of next week. Periods of stronger north winds and limited moisture/precipitation potential is expected because of this.

Cooler (seasonal) temperatures pop up again on Sunday. Locally strong winds mainly affecting eastern portions of the region before gradually winding down towards the evening. A few flurries or snow showers are possible across the Central/North Central MT mountains on Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect high temperatures in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy/cloudy skies.

Similar conditions to Sunday are expected across the region through the middle of next week with some warming on Monday, followed by cooler temperatures again Tuesday and Wednesday. Slightly higher moisture and stronger cooling aloft will support a higher coverage of snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Longer range model ensembles support enough broadening of the Canadian upper trough by the end of the upcoming week to bring a larger surge of cold air into the area, pushing temperatures below seasonal averages by next weekend. There is also the potential for more widespread snowfall by next weekend.

