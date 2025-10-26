WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cool and mild conditions were seen through Saturday as high temperatures peaked in the 50s, 60s, and 70s for some locations. Tonight, as a cold front moves in, conditions will change to be a bit more active. Expect low temperatures tonight in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and chances of precipitation.

Upper-level troughing and a cold front moves in through the remainder of the weekend into early Monday. Initial impacts from this system will be gusty winds that will become more widespread tonight and last through at least Tuesday. As of now, no High Wind Warnings will be in effect tonight.

WATCH THE FORECAST VIDEO:

Gusty winds, rain chances, and light mountain snow ahead

A band of precipitation is expected to move in tonight along with the cold front. Chances of low elevation rain will be possible tonight along with snow levels that look to remain around pass level and above. The main impact from the pass level snow this evening/tonight will be visibility reductions. At this time, no Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect tonight.

For Sunday, expect the gusty winds to continue through the day. Areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains are favored for the strongest winds. At this time, a High Wind Warning will be in effect from 6 am to 9 am Sunday for a portion of the Rocky Mountain Front, warning of winds up to 65 mph. Heading into Sunday night, a push of better moisture arrives in the westerly flow but mainly for southern and eastern portions. Otherwise, expect partly sunny/mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

A brief period of upper-level ridging moves in Tuesday, which will help temperatures climb a touch warmer and keep the region dry through at least Wednesday morning. Fast-moving disturbances move across the region toward the latter half of the week but don’t look to provide too much precipitation currently. Expect breezy conditions during this period with temperatures remaining around average.

