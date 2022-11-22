Gusty winds and near average temperatures Thanksgiving week

For tonight and tomorrow, it is going to be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front (wind gusts up to 50 mph), and it is going to be breezy in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front (wind gusts up to 40 mph). This wind is also going to be coming out of the southwest. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the late afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and it is going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s.

There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night and Wednesday, especially between midnight tomorrow night and noon on Wednesday, as this disturbance passes through our area. In the lower elevations, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected, if you even see snow at all. For the mountain passes and the foothills of the mountains, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible. Finally, in locations above 7000 feet, up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible. This disturbance won’t have any major impacts on Thanksgiving travel, but if you are going to be traveling over any mountain passes, then make sure you take it slow as roads are going to be slick and visibility may be low at times.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and decreasing clouds on Wednesday, especially during the second half of the day. The wind is also going to increase tomorrow night and decrease on Wednesday, with widespread gusty winds around late tomorrow night and Wednesday morning (gusts up to 40 mph). It is also going to be a little colder on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thanksgiving, and mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Black Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thanksgiving, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Black Friday. These warmer temperatures are going to be accompanied by a gusty to strong southwesterly breeze though as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as a few disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to begin to cool back down this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Monday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Also, as of right now, it does appear that we are going to return to a cold and snowy weather pattern next week.