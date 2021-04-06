Fire Weather Concerns for Wednesday

Dry, warm, and windy conditions will contribute to increased fire weather concerns across much of West-Central and North-Central Montana on Wednesday. Areas along the Hi-Line from Browning to Malta will be the area of greatest concern, but fire conditions elsewhere will be elevated nonetheless. At this time no fire weather highlights have been issued, but we'll continue to monitor trends over the next several hours.

Our next system will then move into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring the best chance of precipitation to the mountains, with only a slight chance of precipitation along the plains. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Thursday with breezy conditions continuing.

A brief warm up will occur on Friday with yet another system impacting the region into the weekend. This system will bring another chance of precipitation to the region with much cooler temperatures Sunday .

Temperatures will return to near, or slightly above average, by early next week, along with sunny skies.