Fire Danger for Labor Day, Warmer Weather Continues Next Week

Labor Day will feature seasonably warm temperatures and sunny skies accompanied with high fire danger. Low relative humidities and gusty winds will contribute to the rapid spread of any new fires. A ridge of high pressure centered over the western two-thirds of the United States will keep our weather warm and dry throughout much of next week. Temperatures will be as high as the low to mid 90's by Wednesday afternoon with strong winds and fire danger returning as well. The ridge begins to weaken and shift off to the east headed into Friday. This indicates cooler weather and the potential for some rain showers, especially over the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to average in the mid to upper 70's.