Fabulous weather for the fireworks shows and the day after the 4th

Happy Independence Day everyone! Great weather is in the forecast for all the fireworks shows tonight throughout Montana as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, mostly dry conditions, little to no wind, and cool temperatures (temperatures in the 50s and 60s) between 10 and 11pm.

Overall, for tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, mostly dry conditions, and chilly temperatures as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit hazy tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have fabulous weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, little wind, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, but there will be a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly along the Rocky Mountain Front, in the mountains in central Montana, and in northeastern Montana. It is also going to continue to be a bit hazy tomorrow.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around Thursday afternoon/evening, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana, including around the Helena area and around the Little Belts. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, generally during the PM hours, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies on Sunday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours and generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit between Saturday and Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday.

Very warm temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies on these two days with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.