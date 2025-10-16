Although a lot of locations remained dry today, there were a few rain and mountain snow showers around. It was also warmer today than it has been the past few days as highs were in the 40s and low 50s!

Tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies around/west of I-15 and partly to mostly cloudy skies east of I-15. There are also going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15. Lows tonight will be in the 30s in most locations (low to mid 40s in northeastern Montana) and there will be a few patchy areas of fog around after midnight.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Thursday

Tomorrow will feature the nicest weather of the week so far. West of I-15, there will be a good amount of sunshine. Around and east of I-15, the cloud cover is going to decrease from north/northwest to south/southeast as the day goes on. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

A lot of locations are going to remain dry tomorrow, but there will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around in locations east of I-15, especially during the morning. There will also continue to be little to no wind in most locations tomorrow, but along the Rocky Mountain Front, the wind will increase tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The wind will continue to increase tomorrow night. On Friday, it is going to be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Out across the plains, gusty winds are expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. In the valleys, including in Helena, it is just going to be a little breezy on Friday.

We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds and pleasant temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most spots. Friday will start off dry, but there will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Friday afternoon/evening and Friday night as a disturbance passes through our area. A little snow may also mix in with this rain in the lower elevations Friday night. In the mountains, a coating to a couple inches of snow is possible Friday evening through Saturday morning. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

The next storm system will begin to impact the state on Sunday. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana and scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Helena. Most of this precipitation will occur during the afternoon and evening. Another round of gusty winds is also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Some more rain and mountain snow showers are then possible on Monday as Sunday’s storm system continues to impact the state. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Nice weather will then return for Tuesday and Wednesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.