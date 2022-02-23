Dangerous cold Tuesday night; warm-up begins on Wednesday

Wind Chill Alerts are in effect for all of central Montana until 3pm Wednesday. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

There are going to be areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow morning. Outside of that, you can expect decreasing clouds tonight and lots of sunshine tomorrow. We are also going to have dry conditions tonight and tomorrow, although scattered flurries are possible in locations that have some fog around.

It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s below zero, and wind chills are going to be in the 20s and 30s below zero for most of the night. Wind chills may even get as low as 50 below zero in some locations tonight. Tomorrow is then going to be warmer than today was as highs are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens above zero. The wind chills are also going to improve some throughout the day tomorrow as wind chills tomorrow morning are going to be in the 20s and 30s below zero, and wind chills tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be in the single digits below zero.

For tomorrow night, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered snow showers around after midnight as an Alberta clipper begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Thursday as this clipper continues to work its way through our area. This snow is going to be light in nature, so only light snow accumulations are expected as most locations are going to receive less than 2 inches of snow accumulation. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 30s and 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday as another disturbance begins to approach our area from the west. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.