Critical Fire Weather Possible Friday

The next couple of days will be warm, dry, and breezy across the region which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather Watches for portions of North-East Montana, including parts of the Hi-Line Friday afternoon and evening. Fire danger will be approaching critical levels in these areas, and upgrades to the warning level will be likely.

Things will begin to change as we head into the weekend with several disturbances impacting the region. This will cool things down and also bring the chance for precipitation to the area beginning Saturday night for Western Montana and spreading into the rest of the state by Sunday. Unsettled weather will continue into next week with temperatures falling slightly below average. Temperatures start to rebound towards the middle of next week.