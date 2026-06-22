Good Morning and Happy Monday everyone! It was a gorgeous Father’s Day weekend, so hopefully you were able to spend some time outdoors! There were scattered showers and thunderstorms around overnight and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day today as a disturbance works its way through our area.

Here is today's forecast:

Cooler with some scattered showers/storms to begin the week

A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on today in southeastern and portions of south-central Montana may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy today.

For many locations, there will just be a little breeze around today, but along the Hi-Line and around the Helena area, it will be a bit breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Cooler temperatures are also expected today as highs are only going to be in the 60s and upper 50s.

An upper-level ridge will build into our area for tomorrow and Wednesday, which means the weather will be very nice on these two days. For tomorrow and Wednesday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures will also warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s tomorrow and the 70s on Wednesday.

The ridge will begin to break down on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. The break-down of the ridge will allow some moisture to return to the state as there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on both Thursday and Friday, generally during the PM hours, and a few of the thunderstorms that develop may be strong to severe. Partly cloudy skies are also expected on these two days.

There will be little to no wind around on Thursday. It will then be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected this weekend as an upper-level trough works its way through our area. There will be widespread showers and some thunderstorms around throughout the weekend, so have the rain jacket handy if you are going to be doing anything outdoors. It will also be cold enough this weekend that there will be some snow in the mountains, including in Glacier National Park. The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Saturday will be a breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and Sunday will be a gusty day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Have a great Monday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis