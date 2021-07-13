Cooler With Some Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around Tomorrow

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

For tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies before 3am, then increasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around after 3am as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day tomorrow as this disturbance passes through our area. Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow may also be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail, and locations southeast of Great Falls have the best chance to see some of these strong to severe thunderstorms. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in central Montana, and the mid to upper 80s in eastern Montana.

Mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot over these four days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday, and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s on Sunday and Monday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, especially in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.