Cooler temperatures and weaker wind on Friday!

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of Montana until 9pm/11pm Thursday or 12am Friday.

Widespread haze is expected through at least this weekend as smoke from fires burning locally, in Canada, and in the Pacific Northwest continues to impact our area. It is also going to be smoky at times over the next few days (especially on Saturday), and this smoke will cause the air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone at times, so you may want to limit your time outdoors over the next few days.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight in locations east of I-15 as a cold front continues to work its way eastward through the state. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (wind gusts up to 75 mph) and/or large hail (up to 1.5" in diameter) are also possible through early tonight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight.

The wind is also going to be weaker tonight than it was during the day today, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cooler tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Saturday in north-central Montana, and we are going to have increasing clouds with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday around the Helena area. It is also going to be warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are then expected on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.