Cooler and wetter weather Friday and this weekend

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for most of the mountain ranges in central and southwestern Montana from 12am Saturday until 6pm Sunday. Up to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible below 6000 feet, and over 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 6000 feet.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few rain showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a light breeze around tonight in most locations. The one exception will be along the Continental Divide and within some of the mountain ranges of central Montana where it will remain breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be windy tomorrow along the Continental Divide and in some of the mountain ranges within central Montana as gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. In portions of north-central and central Montana, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than they have been all week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For this weekend, cooler and wetter weather is expected as a strong storm system passes through our area. On Saturday, there are going to be areas of rain and mountain snow around throughout the day, and snow will mix in with the rain in some of the lower elevations as the snow levels are going to be getting lower as the day goes on. There are then going to be areas of snow and rain around Saturday night and Sunday, with snow levels likely as low as at least 3000 feet Sunday morning.

In the mountains, up to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible below 6000 feet, and 8 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 6000 feet. In the lower elevations, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible this weekend. If you are going to be recreating outdoors at all this weekend, plan for wet and raw conditions. Also, please be careful when traveling, especially in the mountains, as roads will likely be slick and/or snow-covered.

This is also going to be the coldest weekend that we have had since the first part of this year as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s, with Sunday being the colder weekend day. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around later in the day on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, the wind this weekend is generally going to be coming out of the North.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday, especially from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

It is also going to be chilly next week as highs from Monday through Thursday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the SW.