Cool with scattered showers on Thursday

Some locations in central Montana have received around or over 1” of precipitation during the day today, including Helena! Other locations, especially along the Hi-Line, have received <.1” of precipitation during the day today. The graphic below shows the precipitation totals for today as of 8pm.

There are going to continue to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight and tomorrow, especially in central Montana and western/southern portions of north-central Montana, as a storm system continues to impact our area. Most locations will receive <.25” of additional precipitation, but a few isolated areas that see some heavier showers may receive up to or over .5” of additional precipitation. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most spots, with the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight. Widespread breezy conditions are then expected tomorrow, with the strongest wind in locations east of I-15. Sustained wind speeds tomorrow are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Friday, some sunshine is possible during the morning, but most of the day will be mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon/evening, but a lot of the day will be dry. Less wind and warmer temperatures are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend as we are going to have increasing clouds with just a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s, and there will be little to no wind.

Another storm system will bring another round of lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow to the state Sunday into Monday. Mountain passes may be slushy Sunday night into Monday morning, so be prepared to give yourself some extra time for the Monday morning commute. Cooler temperatures will also return for these two days as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as we are going to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.