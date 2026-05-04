Cool and breezy with a few rain/snow showers on Tuesday

We had beautiful spring weather over the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. A cold front brought unsettled weather back to the state today though with much cooler temperatures, breezy/gusty conditions, and even a few light rain and mountain snow showers.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and snow showers around. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most spots.

Tomorrow will be another cool and breezy day as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There are also going to be a few scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around tomorrow, especially in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be partly cloudy tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Another disturbance will pass through the state on Thursday, so there will be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around again on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be a cloudy, wet and cool day. There are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through the state. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mother’s Day will have superb weather as it is going to be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and warmer as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Mother’s Day.

The temperatures will warm up even more as we head into early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and dry on Monday.