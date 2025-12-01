Continued freezing temperatures tonight

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds tonight. Another round of cold/subzero temperatures are expected as well, with lows below-zero, in the single digits, and teens. Wind chills will make conditions feel even colder, with the coldest wind chills expected along portions of the Hi-line, as low as -30 degrees.

A Cold Weather Advisory is still in effect for portions of the Hi-Line because of this, through 10 am Monday. A shallow cold airmass remains firmly in place across the plains as high pressure approaches, setting up windy conditions across North Central Montana on Monday along with warming temperatures. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with high temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s. 5 to 15 mph winds are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

Snow develops along northern portions of the Continental divide (Glacier NP area) early Monday evening. Areas of snow or snow showers become more widespread across the rest of the forecast area through Wednesday as a shortwave moves across the area. Winter Weather Advisories for Western and Central locations will begin in the evening Monday through late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

Mainly dry weather with seasonably chilly temperatures pick back up Wednesday and Thursday before the next series of Pacific weather disturbances arrives beginning Friday. Several rounds of precipitation are possible as these systems move through next weekend.

