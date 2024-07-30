A bit of a cool-down on Tuesday

It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight in central Montana with lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will move through central Montana on Tuesday, which will clear out most of the smoke from the area. High temperatures will drop a good 10-15 degrees, with most areas only hitting the 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the frontal passage. Gusty winds and brief downpours will be the primary threats from Tuesday's thunderstorms.

Mainly sunny and dry after Tuesday. Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s and 90s later in the week. There is the possibility a few areas may reach triple-digit heat by Friday.

Mostly sunny and dry this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, generally in the evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s for most locations.