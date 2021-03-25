Cold front brings a few snow showers today

Good morning everyone.

A cold front is moving through the Treasure State today bringing with it a chance for a few snow showers.

We aren't expecting much accumulation at all.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will stay mainly in the mountains.

A warm front will lift through the area tomorrow allowing for warmer temperatures to be brought back into the region with partly sunny skies.

Get ready for windy conditions to move into the area and especially for this weekend.

A very windy day is expected on Sunday with temperatures getting close to 70 degrees.