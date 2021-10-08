Cloudy and Cool With Scattered Showers Around on Friday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers around tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy and hazy skies tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. There are then going to some more scattered rain showers around tomorrow night, especially in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance continues to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated AM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around in locations east of I-15 on Saturday as this disturbance leaves our area.

The temperatures tomorrow and Saturday are also going to continue to be cool and near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon/evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few rain and snow showers around along the Continental Divide as the next storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Snow and rain showers are then likely on Monday as this storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday, especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system begins to leave our area. Now it is still too far out to talk about snow accumulations, but accumulating snow is expected in the higher elevations on these two days, and accumulating snow is *possible* in the lower elevations on these two days.

It is also going to be chilly on Monday and Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on both days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on these two days than it is going to be on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on these two days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.