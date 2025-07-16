Clearing out and warming back up on Wednesday

Today’s weather was more typical of what we get in the fall and spring, not the middle of July! It was a rainy and cool day today. Multiple locations have received over 1” of rain since Monday evening! Showers will continue this evening and tonight, but they will gradually taper off from west to east as the night goes on. Less than .25” of additional rain is expected in most locations, although a few isolated spots may receive up to .5” of additional rain over towards Fort Peck Lake.

It was also a smoky day today as northerly flow aloft and at the surface brought Canadian wildfire smoke into the state. At times, the air quality today was unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone. There will continue to be wildfire smoke around through tomorrow morning, with the thickest smoke in the Golden Triangle area between Cut Bank, Havre, and Great Falls. This is where the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. As we go through tomorrow, the smoke will move out, leading to better air quality and improved visibility for everyone.

We will start tomorrow off with overcast skies and areas of fog, and some of this fog may be dense. As we go through tomorrow, the fog will burn off and the skies will gradually clear out as we head into the afternoon and evening. A few lingering showers are possible east of I-15 tomorrow, but most locations will be dry.

We have had gusty winds around again today, but this wind will diminish as we go through this evening and the first half of tomorrow. It will be a little breezy tomorrow, but the wind will be weaker than it was today, as gusts should generally remain below 30 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. It will then be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Thursday will feature more sunshine and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in north-central Montana and the 80s around Helena. A few showers and thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance clips our area. There may also be a few areas of fog around Thursday morning.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm and a little breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around east of I-15. It is also going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.