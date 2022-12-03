Chilly for the first weekend of December

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Glacier County, western Pondera County, far western Teton County, and northern Lewis and Clark County until 3pm Saturday. Areas of blowing snow are expected, and winds may gust as high as 60 mph.

It is going to be frigid tonight as lows in many locations are going to be in the single digits above/below zero, and wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible, especially along the Hi-Line. The good news about this cold though is that in some locations (where the wind increases), the low temperatures are actually going to occur this evening, with rising temperatures overnight.

It is also going to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. In some other locations within central and north-central Montana, the wind is going to increase later on tonight with gusts over 30 mph possible by sunrise. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s. It is also going to be windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 60 mph possible), and it is going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph).

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered areas of snow around during the afternoon/evening in central Montana, and a chance of snow during the evening in north-central Montana as the next storm system begins to impact our area. During Sunday afternoon/evening, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in locations that do see some snow. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system stalls out over our area. It is also going to be colder on these two days than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warmer on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.