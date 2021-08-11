Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around before midnight in northeastern Montana as a cold front leaves our area. It is also going to continue to be breezy this evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory also remains in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm tonight. Pleasant temperatures are also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. Breezy/windy conditions are also expected again tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 12pm until 10pm tomorrow for part of eastern Montana as these breezy conditions are going to allow any new or currently burning fires to rapidly spread.

There are then going to be a few isolated rain showers around tomorrow night and Thursday morning in locations east of I-15 as a weak cold front passes through our area. This cold front is also going to provide us with increasing clouds tomorrow night and decreasing clouds on Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also in the forecast for Thursday as highs are going to be back in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and it is going to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 80s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid 70s.