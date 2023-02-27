Breezy and cooler with lots of sunshine on Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in central and southwestern Montana until 5am Monday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

***If the clouds cooperate, then we have a good chance to see the aurora borealis tonight in Montana! More details can be found here: Aurora borealis viewing possible Sunday night***

There are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tonight in central Montana, including around the Helena and Lewistown areas. In north-central Montana, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers tonight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight, especially during the second half of the night. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some of this snow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. It is also going to be chilly again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

We are then going to have a gusty to strong southwesterly breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Gusty winds are then expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to continue to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations, with Thursday being the warmer day.

There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and a few scattered snow showers around on Friday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Sunday as this disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s on Saturday and the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.