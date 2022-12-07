Blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana until 9pm/11pm Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of north-central Montana until 11am Wednesday. Wind chills between 20 and 35 below zero are possible.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for western/central Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western/central Pondera County, and western Teton County from 12am until 5pm Wednesday. Ground blizzard conditions are expected, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6am until 5pm Wednesday for portions of central and north-central Montana. Blowing and drifting snow is expected, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Snow is going to gradually end from west to east tonight, with most of the snow out of Montana by midnight. The one exception will be along the Continental Divide where there will be some scattered snow showers around throughout the night. In locations that see some snow this evening/tonight, up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Roads are also going to be slick/snow-covered throughout much of central and north-central Montana tonight, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be windy tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is going to blow the snow around, creating ground blizzard conditions (very low visibility and slick roads), so please be careful when driving in this area, and if possible, try and delay travel until tomorrow evening when the worst of the wind will be done with.

In portions of central and north-central Montana, we are going to have increasing wind tonight (especially after midnight) and gusty winds around tomorrow as wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be frigid tonight in north-central Montana as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero, and wind chills between 20 and 35 below zero are possible, especially along the Hi-Line. Around the Helena area, it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s. Also, where the wind does increase tonight, that’s where the low temperatures will occur prior to midnight, with rising temperatures during the second half of the night. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight.

For tomorrow, it is going to be warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations (highs only in the teens along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). We are also going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow, resulting in a lot of sunshine tomorrow afternoon/evening.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and chilly temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations (colder along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind will also cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, but it should not be as big of an issue as it will be tomorrow.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow showers around on Friday, generally around the Helena area and in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be chilly on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Sunday and Monday as a storm system passes through our area. Some of this snow may also linger into Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s on Sunday and the teens on Monday. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday, and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.