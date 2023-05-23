Better air quality and scattered showers/storms this week

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15, generally before midnight tonight, as a cold front continues to work its way eastward across the state. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and 50s, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots as sustained wind speeds up to 20 mph are possible. There is also going to continue to be some haze and smoke around tonight in eastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central and southern Montana. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and Friday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to continue to have unsettled weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s.