Good Morning and Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was a beautiful day and that beautiful weather is going to stick around for one more day as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. Today, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, mostly dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind around today.

Here is today's forecast:

Beautiful weather Wednesday; Scattered showers/storms return Thursday

An active weather pattern returns tomorrow as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. Late tonight there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. The cloud cover will also increase as the night goes on. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow may be strong with gusty to strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and/or medium to large-sized hail, so keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana and along the Hi-Line east of I-15 tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will only be a little breeze around tomorrow.

On Friday, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance impacts the state. Like tomorrow, a few of the thunderstorms that develop on Friday could be strong. It is also going to be slightly cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s and there will be a little breeze around as well.

Cooler, windier, and wet weather is expected this weekend as the upper-level trough slowly works its way through Montana. It will not be raining the entire weekend, but there will be showers and some thunderstorms around throughout the weekend, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, so make sure you have a rain jacket handy if you are going to be outdoors at all. There will also be some snow in the mountains this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday, with snow levels getting as low as 6000 feet. If you will be recreating outdoors this weekend in the higher terrain, be prepared for cold, wet, and raw conditions.

The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There will just be a little breeze around on Saturday, but the wind will pick up a lot for Sunday. Sunday will be a gusty day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

The wet, cool, and windy weather will linger into Monday as the trough begins to depart our area. On Monday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around. It will also be cool again on Monday, although it will be a little warmer than it will be on Sunday, as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Gusty to strong winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Nicer weather is then expected on Tuesday as it is going to be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warmer as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis