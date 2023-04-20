Areas of snow around through Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of central, north-central, and northeastern Montana until 3pm/6pm Thursday. 1 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 5 to 10+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central, north-central, and northeastern Montana until 3pm/6pm Thursday. 1 to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also possible.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect until 6pm Thursday for Sheridan County. 3 to 8 inches of new snow accumulation is expected. Blizzard conditions are also expected.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lodge Creek near the international border until further notice; for the Milk River in Blaine County until further notice; and for the Milk River from around the Saco area to around the Nashua area for a few to several more days. Minor, moderate, or major flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of the Hi-Line east of I-15 until 12pm/6pm Friday. Flooding due to snowmelt is currently occurring in these areas.

Flooding will continue to be an issue along the Hi-Line for the foreseeable future as the rain and snow that we have received over the past couple of days will continue to runoff into the rivers/creeks/streams that are already running higher than usual. If there is water on the roadways, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around tonight and tomorrow as a storm system hangs out near our area. In the lower elevations, up to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, and in the mountains, up to 12 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, with isolated higher amounts. The highest snow amounts tonight into tomorrow are likely going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin Counties. Roads are also going to be slick and/or snow-covered in some areas tonight and tomorrow, so please use caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. For tonight, it is going to be breezy in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around tomorrow in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around the Helena area and a few snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally around and west of I-15. It is also going to be chilly again on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures around the Helena area.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Saturday, and the 50s on Sunday. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and mountain snow showers on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.