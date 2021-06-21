Another Warm Week With Some Showers Possible During the Middle of the Week

We are going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions tonight as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Thursday, especially along the Hi-line, as this disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on both of these days.

This disturbance is also going to send a cold front through our area, so the temperatures are going to cool down some from Wednesday to Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Thursday are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Friday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a weak disturbance passes by our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend and early next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these four days as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 90s; and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.